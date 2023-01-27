Bianca Belair Wants To Face Raw Superstar At WrestleMania 39

Bianca Belair wants to mix it up with one superstar at WWE WrestleMania 39. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Busted Open Radio," the "Raw" Women's Champion revealed that she's keen to face Rhea Ripley — who's the current favorite to win the women's Royal Rumble match – at the upcoming premium live event. "If Rhea Ripley wins, pick me," Belair said. "I think everybody wants to see that match. If Charlotte's the champion, I can't get Charlotte."

Belair said she's well aware of the growth of Ripley in the wrestling industry. She said ever since the two won championship gold at WrestleMania 37, Ripley has been doing "amazing" things. In terms of storytelling on TV, there is a history between Belair and Ripley. It was Belair who eliminated Ripley in the 2021 women's Rumble match. She went on to headline night one of WrestleMania 37, defeating Sasha Banks to become the "SmackDown" Women's Champion.

Despite being keen to face Ripley, however, Belair revealed that she's not exactly clamoring for anyone to fail in the women's Royal Rumble match. "I'm definitely protective of the throne," Belair said. "I am, but I'm rooting for everybody. That's my thing, I just was literally doing an interview, and someone asked, 'Is there anybody that you're rooting against in the women's Royal Rumble?' I'm like, 'Absolutely not, no.' It's rooting for all of us and I want everybody to do great."

