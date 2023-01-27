Eric Bischoff Praises AEW's Recent Streaming Deal

Former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff has opined on AEW's new international streaming deal with DAZN.

DAZN is a popular streaming service that serves as the home of many high-profile boxing events and other sports. The deal will allow AEW to gain exposure in 42 markets in Europe and Asia. DAZN subscribers in those markets will be able to see international broadcasts of "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," "AEW Dark," and "AEW Dark: Elevation." As part of the agreement, the "Battle of the Belts" special, as well as quarterly pay-per-views, will also air on DAZN in the aforementioned markets.

During an episode of his "Strictly Business" podcast, Bischoff chimed in on the deal between AEW and DAZN.

"In terms of how good it is, a lot of that will determine how many people actually watch that network in those 20 countries where it's available," Bischoff said. Bischoff used the example of wanting a Mercedes-Benz, but not buying one just because a dealership is near him. He applied the same logic to the AEW broadcast deal with DAZN, saying there's no guarantee people will tune in. With that said, Bischoff also doesn't feel anything negative can be said about the agreement.

"I think that if there's a streaming platform as big as apparently DAZN is, sounds like nothing but a good thing to me," Bischoff said. "How good a thing? We don't know. What's that deal look like? We don't know, but it can't be bad. It can only be various shades of good, or maybe great. We just don't know."

