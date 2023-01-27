Lacey Evans Debuts New Finisher In Return To In-Ring Action

Lacey Evans' journey "back to the basics" continued on the 1/27 "WWE SmackDown" as the former United States Marine defeated Jazmin Allure, an enhancement talent, in her first televised match in over two months.

During the match, Evans also introduced the Cobra Clutch — the move made popular by WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter — as her new finisher. After her win, Evans berated fans in Laredo, Texas, with a promo that established her as a heel character. She also declared her entry into tomorrow's 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

"The Cobra Clutch is unbreakable," Evans said. "Get off your butt, on your feet, and salute your soon-to-be Royal Rumble winner."

Evans also introduced a new in-ring attire and added several new moves to her in-ring repertoire.

This is @LaceyEvansWWE like we've never seen her before. 😳 What has gotten into her? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/d5BGgGyry0 — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2023

The former "Sassy Southern Belle" was written off WWE TV after the 11/11 episode of the blue brand show, where she lost a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender to the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Following her loss, a disillusioned Evans said in a backstage interview that she was "done trying to please everybody" and vowed to no longer be "comfortable" in the "glitz, glamour and the lifestyle" that comes with being a WWE superstar. Subsequently, vignettes started to air in early December showing Evans undergoing rigorous training with her fellow United States Marine Corps, with a voice in the background urging Evans to revert back to her roots.

On a related note, the legendary Sgt. Slaughter recently floated the possibility of managing Evans on WWE programming, especially after a vignette hinted at Evans adopting the Cobra Clutch as her new finishing maneuver. It remains to be seen if WWE takes up Slaughter on his idea.