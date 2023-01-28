Japan Relaxes Crowd Regulations, NJPW Star Reacts

While pro wrestling companies in North America returned to some degree of normalcy back in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan's protocol has remained relatively strict to this point. Perhaps most notably, vocal cheering has not been allowed at events there over the past three years, and the recent return of cheering at events such New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 has come with additional provisions due to the strict federal protocols.

However, as January nears its end, so to do the COVID-19 rules that have been followed at Japanese sporting events. After much deliberation, the Japanese government has decided to do away with most of its provisions when it comes to cheering at live events, although they still recommend fans to continue wearing masks at indoor events.

This development led to celebration among many wrestling fans and performers, most notably NJPW star and United Empire leader Will Ospreay. The "Commonwealth Kingpin" took to Twitter on Friday to express his delight regarding the news. "The 'clap crowd' era has officially gone." Ospreay wrote. "Today I just f**ing partied with an audience in Japan. Haven't felt that in three years and its one of the main reasons I fell in love with Japanese wrestling. ... Today was everything for me, man."

This news comes just a week before STARDOM, the biggest women's pro wrestling company in Japan, is scheduled to present its first show with a fully-interactive crowd in nearly three years in Osaka.