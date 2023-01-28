AEW Stars And Others React To Cody Rhodes Winning WWE Royal Rumble

We are now officially on the Rhodes to WrestleMania!

Cody Rhodes realized a lifelong dream Saturday night by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in front of nearly 52,000 live fans at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. "The American Nightmare" entered the battle royal at the coveted #30 spot and last eliminated GUNTHER, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.

As expected, wrestlers from across the world — many of whom shared a ring with Rhodes in AEW — reacted in real-time to the second-generation wrestler's crowning moment.

While Swerve Strickland sarcastically wrote "F&CK the Rhodes," Matt Cardona urged his real-life close friend to "Finish the story!" via a tweet.

Meanwhile, an emotional Dustin Rhodes was understandably thrilled to see his brother establish himself as a major player in WWE.

"F–k yeah!! #CodyRhodes," Dustin tweeted. "Bring it home Brother! #RoyalRumbleWinner," Dustin wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Brandi Rhodes recounted a touching story while reacting to her husband's victory.

"11 years ago we had a private conversation in a TV hotel parking lot," Brandi tweeted. "It was a broken hearted pipe dream void of direction, but filled with hope. There were many setbacks. But now here he is pointing to the Wrestlemania sign. LIVE this moment @CodyRhodes ... #Rhodes2Wrestlemania."

Teil Rhodes, the sister of Cody, tweeted, "Never thought I would see this. It's more sweet than bitter tonight. Finish the story @CodyRhodes."

Fellow second-generation Joe Hennig tweeted "Pretty obvious..." in response to Cody's victory.

AEW star Taynara Melo shared a photo of Cody at her and Sammy Guerara's wedding alongwith a heart emoji.

Guevera himself tweeted "Hell yeah! Congratulations!" alongwith several pictures of his AEW matches against Rhodes.

Shawn Spears tweeted "The boy looks fantastic" and "Finish the story. in response to Cody's win.

Ricky Starks, a protégé of Rhodes, wrote "#30 is a great number. LFG" when his mentor entered the Rumble.

Big Swole tweeted, "Congratulations to the Kang."

Former WWE star Ryback wrote, "Fun Royal Rumble match. Congratulations @CodyRhodes."

NJPW star Jay White tweeted "Love it" and referred to Rhodes as the "#Catalyst."

Others such as Frankie Kazarian and Conrad Thomson congratulated Rhodes as well.

Finally, Michael Cole was praised on social media for his enthusiastic call following Cody's victory.

"The American Nightmare...one step closer to The American Dream," Cole said. "From dashing, to Stardust, to the main event of WrestleMania."