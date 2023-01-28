'Only 29' Trends As Fans React To WWE Royal Rumble Botch

For fans keeping count, only 29 superstars actually entered the 30-man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday.

Rey Mysterio was initially revealed to be the #17 entrant after his music played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. However, the legendary luchador never actually stepped out of the curtain, as cameras cut back to the ring where Seth Rollins tossed Bobby Lashley over the top rope to eliminate The All Mighty. It's worth noting that the announcers never made a mention of Rey not entering the match.

It's entirely possible that Rey didn't enter the match due to an injury angle, or Rey suffering a backstage beatdown at the hands of Judgment Day. Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio entered the Rumble at the #18 spot, so WWE probably had plans for a father-son showdown during the battle royal. Furthermore, Dominik stepped out wearing Rey's mask, so it's possible that he beat up his father in the backstage area and snatched his mask.

Regardless, wrestling fans have got "Only 29" trending on Twitter due to only 29 entrants entering Saturday's match.

Some fans also jokingly proposed a match between Rey and Curtis Axel, who was famously never eliminated from the 2015 Royal Rumble Match.

As noted earlier, Cody Rhodes went onto win the Men's Royal Rumble by last eliminating GUNTHER. As a result, Rhodes will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WrestleMania 39 premium live event in April.