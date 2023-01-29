Cody Rhodes On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative From Vince McMahon

Cody Rhodes is officially back in a WWE ring and it didn't take long for him to make an impact. Following a six-month absence due to a torn pectoral muscle, "The American Nightmare" shocked the world by winning the WWE Men's Royal Rumble match as the 30th entrant, punching his ticket to WrestleMania 39.

Following the biggest victory of his career, Rhodes answered questions during the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, including one from WrestlingInc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman.

Rhodes was asked his thoughts on the changes to WWE since he last wrestled for the company in June, referring to Vince McMahon's departure from the company and the transition to Triple H as WWE's Chief Content Officer. He spoke about his initial return to WWE at last year's WrestleMania and how it went dealing with McMahon, stating that his previous experience in WWE helped him know what to expect upon returning.

Rhodes spoke highly of Triple H and how "The Game" has enough reasons to not like him.

"I will say, I don't want to get mushy with it, but Triple H has no reason to be a fan of mine, if you really think about it," Rhodes said. "I smashed the throne [in AEW], I took a lot of shots — always light-hearted — but I think he knew where it was coming from. I was hungry."