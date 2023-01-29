Bray Wyatt Comments On WWE Raw XXX Moment With The Undertaker

"WWE Raw XXX" was a momentous occasion for the company. To celebrate the flagship show's 30th year on the air, WWE brought back several legends and Hall of Famers, many of whom mingled with the current crop of superstars. However, the segment involving Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker was the moment that excited fans the most.

Wyatt was also delighted to share the on-screen moment with "The Deadman." While speaking to journalists at the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Wyatt opened up about the their interaction on the show, but he didn't reveal the contents of their conversation.

"It's the kinda thing that only I get to have, you know? It's something for me, it's something for my children to see down the line, you know? It's just like a gratification. Something for all of your hard work and all of the years you've been compared to him even though you didn't ask for it. I think everyone in the world finally understands that I'm never gonna be him. I never tried to be him. Why would anyone be him? He's the only Undertaker."

Wyatt went on to say that the exchange on "Raw XXX" wasn't his only significant interaction with The Undertaker. He praised the WWE Hall of Famer for giving him guidance throughout the years, stating that it's always been that way. Their segment on "Raw" was merely the first time that The Undertaker's mentorship was publicly acknowledged by the superstars and the company.

"It's a powerful moment man," Wyatt added. "However it lives on in wrestling history, I don't care, because it was for me."

