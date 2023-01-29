Cody Rhodes Wasn't Medically Cleared When WWE Announced His Return Date

When Cody Rhodes suffered a torn pec in June 2022, fans were quick to predict that he would make a triumphant return in the 2023 Royal Rumble match. WWE began airing vignettes for his return at the start of January before formally announcing the "American Nightmare" would indeed take part in the 30-man bout. Despite the announcement, Rhodes wasn't fully cleared.

During a post-show interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Rhodes opened up about his recovery process. He stated that he trained at WWE's Performance Center and specifically worked with "NXT" stars Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy. Rhodes claims they were "rough" and "rugged" with him, which let him feel what he needed to feel in order to return. Through that experience, he was only able to get "partially cleared."

"I was able to do what I wanted, my wind was good. I was training heavily with physical therapy and an off-site team that my wife got for me," Rhodes said. "I didn't really get fully cleared until [the day of the Rumble]. Looked good, and everything was great, but they still had to get in there, grab it, feel on it. That's a wild situation when you've been announced for the Royal Rumble, you've seen your shirts and seen the young fans. I think it was more of a formality than anything, but it still had me kind of shaking."

He continued, "WWE has been very good to me medically, very good. I'll be in PT for the rest of my life, though. I've been there every week and now I just have to do preventive stuff. It changed everything about how I've trained."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit BT Sport with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.