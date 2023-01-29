Backstage News On Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE during Saturday's men's Royal Rumble match and made an impact, taking superstars to Suplex City and leaving carnage in his wake. "The Beast Incarnate" was eventually eliminated by Bobby Lashley, seemingly to set up a match between the pair. Before all of that drama went down, however, Lesnar and GUNTHER teased a future showdown with each other, with some people speculating that it could take place at WrestleMania 39.

Despite teasing a storyline between the pair during the Royal Rumble match, Lesnar vs. GUNTHER isn't part of WWE's creative plans at the time of this writing. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that he was told that a WrestleMania 39 match between GUNTHER and Lesnar is out of the question for now. That's because WWE officials want to book another match between Lesnar and Lashley at the event.

Of course, with WrestleMania 39 being a two-night event, it's possible that Lesnar could face Lashley and GUNTHER. That said, Meltzer said that Lesnar's exchange with Gunther was probably to gauge the reaction from the crowd, noting that it might be a match for a future event. "The Gunther thing was just a tease that felt like, 'Someday, we've got this in our pocket; we could do it,'" Meltzer said. "The Lashley one felt like it was the WrestleMania match."

Lashley and Lesnar both hold a single victory over each other, so a rubber match seems inevitable. Last year, Lashley said that he has a stipulation match in mind to decide the overall winner, and it's one that might not even involve a wrestling ring.