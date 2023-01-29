Cody Rhodes Apologizes For Throwing A Bottle At The Rock's Face

Brandi Rhodes recently tweeted a semi-cryptic reminiscence about a conversation she had with her now-husband Cody Rhodes 11 years ago, before they both left WWE. Brandi didn't expand on her memory but Cody Rhodes did in a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani.

"For whatever reason, I was drinking Yoohoo," Cody began, noting that he was standing in front of a large bus with the faces of John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson staring at him, "and it had been in front of me for about a year, and I get it, it's Cena, it's Rock, but I was getting so close and getting knocked back down and I took the Yoohoo bottle and I threw it against the side of the bus and I told [Brandi] 'I just can't do this. I can't be number 25 on the call sheet, I can't even be 1b, man. I want to play quarterback.'" Rhodes says that at the time, he was a young man with an ego, and believed he was truly good enough to be the face of WWE.

"Maybe I had some things when I left that I was right about," the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner confessed, "but there was a lot I wasn't right about." Rhodes goes on to say that he needed to do a lot of "growing up," and that he's still doing it to this day.

"But yeah, I threw a Yoohoo bottle against The Rock's face," Rhodes chuckled. "Poor Rock, I'm so sorry. " Rhodes admits that he was "tired" of what he felt then were the same faces over and over again.

"These guys, they're on top and on top and on top, and they're on top for a reason. I just wanted to be in that spot and it took me some time to get even close to it."