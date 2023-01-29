Natalya Reveals Special Connection To Royal Rumble Ring Gear

At last night's Royal Rumble, former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Natalya strutted to the ring wearing a ring jacket, sunglasses, and hat that were reminiscent of her late father Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, but the attire that she wore underneath her entrance garb shared a connection to her legendary father and uncle.

According to Natalya on Twitter, her attire was designed by a woman named Julie, who along with her sister Terry were the first ones to design wrestling gear for Neidhart and Bret "Hitman" Hart, known as "The Hart Foundation," and that the designers were the ones to come up with the idea for the former WWE Tag Team Champions to dress in their trademark pink and black.

The good luck charm did not last as long as Natalya likely hoped, as she lasted less than 5 minutes in this year's Royal Rumble match before becoming one of the women to be eliminated from the match by the trio of Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai known as "Damage CTRL." The match was Natalya's 6th consecutive Royal Rumble, as Natalya has taken part in every single Women's Royal Rumble since WWE began the tradition in 2018, though she has never won the 30-woman battle royal. The match was eventually won by Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley, who last eliminated Liv Morgan.

Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and his brother-in-law Bret "Hitman" Hart were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019, Bret's second induction, less than a year after Neidhart passed away in August 2018.