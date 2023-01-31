Road Dogg Feels 'The Sky Is The Limit' For This WWE Star

Dating back to his days teaming with Jason Jordan in "NXT," Chad Gable has always managed to find a role for himself in the WWE ecosystem. However, according to "Road Dogg" Jesse James, "the sky is the limit" for him as a performer. Having been paired up with Otis to form Alpha Academy, his shift away from Shorty G territory into his current persona has allowed him to showcase his personality and charisma, with his "Shoosh" catchphrase getting over remarkably well with the WWE Universe in a short time.

"He's an entertaining dude, and he's got some character, and him and Otis — they're fun," James said on the "Oh You Didn't Know" podcast. "I feel the same way about them as I do about Dolph. When they come out, I know I am going to be entertained with a great wrestling match. Otis is going to make some faces that are going to make me laugh. He's going to blow up and fall down on somebody ... it's fun to watch those guys."

Gable comes from a legitimate amateur wrestling background, and those abilities have always been at the core of what he does inside the ring. While James has always been impressed by that, he also thinks "we haven't seen what's best in him yet."

"He's the right human being. He's the right kind of athlete. He's a role model, I can't speak the guy's praises and sing his praises from the mountain top enough," he said. "He is just that kind of dude."

