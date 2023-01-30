WWE 2K23 Releases Cody Rhodes Entrance Footage

Cody Rhodes' WWE 2K23 entrance has been revealed. WWE and 2K Games are gearing up for the March 17 release date of WWE 2K23. To hype up the game and celebrate the return of Rhodes, "The American Nightmare's" entrance is now available to watch.

Rhodes also reacted to his entrance in the game when speaking to one-third of The New Day, Xavier Woods, in a video posted on the "UpUpDownDown" YouTube channel. Rhodes said he was impressed by his model in the game, as well as the development team's ability to capture the energy of a real WWE entrance.

This will be the first WWE game in which Rhodes will be featured as a playable wrestler since WWE 2K17 when he donned the Stardust attire. Rhodes is set to be on the roster for the AEW Fight Forever video game as well, despite departing from the company back in February 2022.

Last year, 2K Games released WWE 2K22 amid significant pressure to produce a quality wrestling game after fans and critics widely panned WWE 2K20. The game was broken enough to the point that 2K Games decided to forgo the development of WWE 2K21 to fix significant problems with the game's engine. In place of WWE 2K21 was WWE Battlegrounds, which served as a fun distraction to some, at best, but there was no making up for the lack of a mainline WWE game that year. WWE 2K22 was released in March of last year, and while the series still has a long road ahead, many believed the improvements were a step in the right direction.