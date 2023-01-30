Kevin Patrick Picks Up Non-WWE Play-By-Play Job

It looks like Pat McAfee isn't the only WWE announcer pulling double duty when said duty calls, as "Raw" commentator Kevin Patrick is now on Major League Soccer's list of broadcasters for the upcoming season. The news was revealed in a press release from the league Monday. Patrick, whose real name is Kevin Egan, is one of 31 individuals added to the broadcast team and will be taking on play-by-play duties when the season gets underway.

"These 31 individuals join a team of previously announced announcers that represent many of the industry's most qualified and compelling broadcasters," the league statement reads.

Back in October, Patrick was part of the WWE broadcast team shake-up that saw him join forces with Corey Graves on "Raw," breaking up the three-man announce team of Graves, Byron Saxton – who now serves as a backstage correspondent – and Jimmy Smith, who no longer works for the company. Patrick doesn't come from the world of professional wrestling but has amassed plenty of broadcast experience over the years ranging from jobs with the Big Ten Network and Chicago Fire Soccer Club to beIN Sports and CNN International.

Prior to moving to the United States, Patrick covered soccer in Ireland with RTÉ, the country's national broadcaster. With the season beginning on February 25, Patrick is ecstatic to get started.

"Chuffed, honored and grateful to be part of the broadcast family for this revolutionary journey," he tweeted.

If you wish to catch Patrick covering MLS this season, you can pick up the league's season pass through Apple TV.