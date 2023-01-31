Samoa Joe Recalls Internal WWE War Over Contracts

AEW star Samoa Joe has been on quite a ride the past few years, having been released twice by WWE before ending up in All Elite Wrestling/Ring of Honor. Joe's time with WWE saw the "Samoan Submission Machine" take on several roles, including a main-event talent on the main roster and a color-commentator for "WWE Raw." Joe also spent time in NXT, where he was a three-time NXT Champion and a trainer at the WWE Performance Center.

When speaking about his roller-coaster, seven-year career with WWE, Joe revealed to Renee Paquette on "The Sessions" why he was first released in April 2021 while working as a color commentator. It's a much-discussed moment in his career because he was gone for just two months before being re-signed to NXT and returning to his dominating ways as one of the company's biggest stars.

"As I understand it, there was issues between the two upper echelons of management and they were playing out their war with the careers and the contracts of the people underneath them," Joe said. "After the initial [release], I didn't have much of a chance to breathe because essentially I was hired back within hours."