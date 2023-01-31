Jake Roberts On How Tony Khan Is 'Wiser' Than Vince McMahon

Jake "The Snake" Roberts knows a thing or two about working for both Vince McMahon and Tony Khan. Roberts was a member of McMahon's WWE roster during the mid-1980s through 1992 before returning to the company for a final full-time run in 1996. He now works under Khan as an on-screen manager for AEW. Therefore, having seen how both promoters operate within the wrestling industry, "The Snake" has some insight to make valid comparisons between the two, which he did on a recent episode of "The Snake Pit" podcast when he explained a key difference between Khan and McMahon.

"They're completely two different animals, they really are," Roberts said. "Vince was a guy that surrounded himself with people that knew what the f*** to do whereas Tony Khan already knows what the f*** to do. He's much wiser, as far as the wrestling business goes, way more than Vince McMahon. He can quote you stuff from 30 years ago, brother. He'll give it to you, move by move."

Roberts has been critical of McMahon in the past, but he thinks there is mutual respect between the two. That said, Roberts has a bad taste in his mouth over McMahon's decision to not assist a WWE legend, who passed away in 2020. "The worst was probably Kamala, who desperately needed help," Roberts said. "He made Vince McMahon a lot of f***ing money. For Vince not to reach out and try to help him — now I do know that Vince helped Scott Hall, but he didn't help Kamala and that just rubs me the wrong way."

Roberts said what McMahon did for the wrestling business was a "great thing," but he feels it could've been better if he had treated his talent better, between paying them more and helping them post-WWE where needed.

