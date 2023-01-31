Mia Yim Discusses Decision To Re-Sign With WWE, Altering Her Ring Name, Possible NJPW Match, Pairing With The OC, & More! - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: A lot of people are wondering now, should they call you Mia Yim or Michin? Which do you prefer right now?

Mia Yim: I'm okay with either. I've been responding to both, and my mom's been calling me Michin since I was a kid, so it's whatever you're comfortable with, I'll be comfortable with.

How cool is it to have that come over into your WWE career?

My mother's Korean, so it's not technically a nickname, but she would always call me and my sister "Michin." So now that it's a thing on WWE, she is so excited. I picked her up yesterday and she was just like, "Oh, Michin." I was like, "Yeah, yeah. I know."

Oh man. When your mom's a fan, that's great. A lot of parents get really worried when their kids get into pro wrestling.

Oh my goodness, they were not happy when I first started.

Oh, no?

No. It was the exact opposite of what they are now.

Well, it's good that you've won them over. I mean, you've had such a career. I mean, a lot of people know you before WWE with the work you did with Impact and elsewhere, and it's so cool now to see you alongside the OC, some really legitimate talent. I mean, you're talking Karl Anderson, AJ Styles.

Yeah.

How did this come together? What was it like with you getting paired with these guys? How'd that all happen?

What's funny is we've worked together before for years, but never actually worked together. So we would always share the same locker rooms. We would be traveling together. We were Impact together. And it was just, "Hey, how are you?" "Good." "All right, I'll talk to you later." But then now with the whole Judgment Day in Rhea, it was really flattering when they wanted me to be a part of the group to help them. And it was like, out of everyone, they're picking me? And in my mind I'm like, "Oh, we're acquaintances." But the fact that they brought me in and immediately made me feel like part of the family was so sweet of them.