Bella Twins Expand On Criticism Of Raw XXX In TV Appearance

On Monday night, the Bella Twins made headlines with comments on Instagram criticizing the lack of female representation on WWE's "Raw XXX" special celebrating 30 years of the flagship TV show, both in terms of highlight videos and returning legends. On Thursday, they expanded on those comments in an appearance on Tamron Hall's eponymous syndicated talk show, taking issue with just how minimal the female presence on Monday's anniversary celebration was.

"When you have love and passion for something with your heart and your soul, you want to be appreciated, and I think that's in any industry," Nikki Bella told Hall. "For us female wrestlers, it was "Raw XXX,' the 30th anniversary. And throughout those 30 years, women have done a whole lot to make 'Raw' what it is. So when you have a three-hour show, and it's male-dominated and women aren't being honored, pretty much at all, you just sit back and you're like, 'Why aren't we being appreciated? Like, why don't you even have a video package showcasing what all these incredible women have done?'"

The only female returning legend to make an appearance on "Raw XXX" was Madusa/Alundra Blayze, who was one of many faces in a crowd playing poker in backstage skits. WWE Hall of Famer Lita was at the show, according to PWInsider, but was not used on television. As for the Bellas themselves, they were booked on their media tour for the "Nikki Bella Says I Do" miniseries spinoff of "Total Divas" and "Total Bellas."