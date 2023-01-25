Nikki Bella Clears The Air About Not Being A Part Of Raw XXX

Despite initially being advertised for the 30th-anniversary episode of "WWE Raw," Nikki and Brie Bella did not appear on the historic broadcast. In fact, the WWE Hall of Famers were pulled from promotional material leading up to the show without any explanation. While rumors continue to swirl regarding the twins' absence, Nikki Bella has now detailed why the sisters missed this past Monday's episode.

"This week, Monday til Thursday, Brie, I, and Artem have been booked on crazy media because the premiere of "Nikki Bella Says I Do" is Thursday night," Bella said on Instagram. "We were hoping, I think it was weeks ago, there was talks about going to Monday Night Raw. They said they had nothing for us. So we were booked on media Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Then there was possibly maybe an idea, but our whole team, including WWE and everyone else, had already booked us for Monday being in New York."

Following "Raw is XXX," The Bella Twins took to social media to criticize WWE for not showcasing any stars from the women's revolution during the show, which the duo believe was down to the popularity of Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks in WWE). The pair also suggested the company was selective with legends they wanted to acknowledge.

Nikki and Brie, who last appeared on WWE programming at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event, were not the only ones to lash out at the company following "WWE Raw," as fans got #WWEWomenDeserveBetter trending on social media in the aftermath. The hashtag emerged after the planned steel cage match between Bayley and Becky Lynch was scrapped, while WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze was the only female WWE legend to appear throughout the broadcast.