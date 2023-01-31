Court Bauer Describes What Fans Can Expect From MLW On REELZ

MLW arrives at its new home on REELZ on February 7 and CEO Court Bauer is ready to ring in a new era with the network. MLW first announced its new partnership with the bigger platform earlier this month and in a new interview with Ian Douglass of The Ringer, Bauer gave fans some insight as to what they can expect from a promotion that will now be shared with a broader audience.

"Until this moment when we signed with REELZ, we've been the best-kept secret in wrestling, and all we needed was a bigger platform," he said.

"[Underground] is the fastest, quickest hour in wrestling, and it's damn good. All of our competitors think having more hours means they're better. MLW Underground is all killer, no filler, and I think that's what's going to make people enjoy it when we come to REELZ with Underground. The other companies are going to keep running the same plays and have their identity be that they're going to keep signing random wrestlers to make big splashes for one or two weeks, and then they'll vanish into the witness relocation program. Everyone on the MLW roster has a focus, and we make sure it counts. There's no politics here, just damn good wrestling."

MLW has embraced the term "Styles Make Fights" as their current product "MLW Fusion" features a diverse set of talent that includes Jacob Fatu, Davey Richards, Real 1 (fka Enzo Amore), Taya Valkyrie, Alex Kane, and their World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone.