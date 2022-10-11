MLW Announces New Streaming Partner

Popular indie promotion Major League Wrestling officially has a new home for content starting next month. As first reported by Sports Illustrated, MLW has become partners with Pro Wrestling TV, an on-demand streaming network that offers 24/7 pro wrestling. Starting November 3, the company will start uploading their "entire catalog" to the streaming service that "dates back 20 years." CEO Court Bauer also established that MLW "still has a linear presence on cable, as well as our long-term partner with BeIN Sports" where the company airs on Canada and the U.S. on Saturdays at 10 p.m. EST.

"Pro Wrestling TV is our new home for streaming," Bauer says. "It kicks off in November with Battle Riot IV. We're bringing our weekly series, "Fusion," and we have some big projects coming in 2023." Pro Wrestling TV launched this past Spring with offerings from AAA Lucha Libre and Maria Kanellis's Women's Wrestling Army. "It's so important to be on a streaming service that is free for viewers," Bauer says. "Now, on PWTV, people will be able to access our specials and our weekly show, and it's all going to be free ... You'll be able to watch CM Punk from 2002, as well as Jacob Fatu and Microman from 2022."

Higher ups at PWTV share Bauer's excitement, as president Brandon Blackburn notes, "The acquisition of MLW is our biggest to date. We both share the same passion of creating something of real value for the pro wrestling fan. More original content is going to arrive in 2023, so we're looking to build with MLW and help bring them to new heights." MLW's Battle Riot IV from June will include exclusive content from Karrion Kross and Scarlett's MLW exit when it debuts on the streaming service next month.