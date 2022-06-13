The relationship between MLW and Dragon Gate is back on and it begins in New York City. Back in 2020, MLW and Dragon Gate announced a strategic alliance, but everything was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The two promotions had encountered U.S. visa issues in 2021, but Wrestling Inc. has learned exclusively that the relationship will reignite once again during the promotion’s Battle Riot IV event. One of Dragon Gates’ stars, La Estrella, will be entering the 40-man Battle Riot match.

La Estrella is one of Dragon Gate’s hottest up-and-coming talents as he’s a member of Shun Skywalker’s Masquerade faction. Here is a video of him appearing in six-man tag action (in the purple mask).

Estrella joins an already stacked set of stars for the Battle Riot card taking place at the Melrose Ballroom. Names like Killer Kross, Jacob Fatu, EJ Nduka, the Von Erichs, Acey Romero, and Savio Vega have been announced to participate in the match. The card also has Taya Valkyrie taking on Brittany Blake in singles action and the main event will feature MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone defending his title against Bandido. It was just announced today that Scarlett Boudreaux will be in action as well.

Battle Riot IV will be the first MLW live event that New York has seen in three years with its last event being July 25, 2019, Never Say Never. Battle Riot III took place in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena and it was Hammerstone who won last year’s 40-man match to earn his shot at the World Title. Battle Riot III featured the MLW debuts of Davey Richards and Nduka, the current tag team champion. Hammerstone later cashed in his World Title shot against Jacob Fatu at Fightland which also took place in Philadelphia. The Melrose Ballroom did host Battle Riot II which took place in April of 2019 and had surprise entrants such as Dan “The Beast” Severn and The Blue Meanie.

