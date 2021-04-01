Tonight on MLW’s special event, Never Say Never, it was announced that MLW and Japan’s Dragon Gate Pro-Wrestling’s working alliance is still intact after a year-long halt. The two promotions are set to be working together soon.

The advertisement that was shown mentioned, “The gate from Japan has been opened to the Americas.” This agreement between the two companies came just one month before the worldwide pandemic. Since then, neither promotion has been able to work together due to travel restrictions. More information on their alliance will come out soon. Stay tuned with Wrestling Inc. when more updates are announced.

– On April 14, Alex Hammerstone will be defending his National Openweight Championship against Mil Muertes. But this isn’t the only title that will be on the line. Tonight, it was reported by Alicia Atout in an exclusive interview that the IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Champion Richard Holliday will be defending his official title against his former Dynastic brother, Gino Medina.

One year ago, Holliday defeated Savio Vega and stoled his championship belt, unofficially claiming himself as the new champion. Two months ago, Vega and Holliday stood toe-to-toe for the title in a Strap Match which saw the champion use former NBA referee Tim Donaghy as an intervention tool to help him retain the title.

Disgusted by his tactics, Medina has his eyes set on capturing the IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Championship from the self-proclaimed titleholder so he can bring back some relevance to the title.

Below is the updated card for MLW Fusion in two weeks:

National Openweight Championship:

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mil Muertes

IWA Caribbean Heavyweight Championship:

Richard Holliday (c) vs. Gino Medina

Next week, MLW Underground will return and take Fusion’s place.