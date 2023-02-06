Al Snow Was Proud Of WWE Star Who Left On Their Own Terms

Unfulfilled or underserved in WWE, a few superstars have taken matters into their own hands to etch their own creative direction in hopes of one day returning to something better. Prime examples include Drew McIntyre, who was released from the company in 2014, after which he built an impressive resume appearing in ICW, Evolve, and Impact Wrestling, before making his grand return to WWE in 2017 under the "NXT" banner.

More recently, Cody Rhodes soared to new heights following his WWE departure in 2016. Toward the conclusion of his first run, Rhodes experienced great frustration under his Stardust character, so he requested his release. Rhodes' former OVW trainer Al Snow disclosed on "Al Snow LIVE" the advice he gives young stars on what they should do if they're unhappy in a pro wrestling promotion.

"When Cody left WWE, I had made the statement that I was proud of the fact that he left on his terms. I taught Cody and everyone else, that that is your goal, is to be able to leave a territory or leave this business on your terms."

When Rhodes initially left WWE, Snow applauded him. "I'm like, if he wants it, he'll be able to go back any time when he wants, when he's ready, and you'll have a better spot than when he left."

Snow's confidence in Rhodes would soon be justified as "The American Nightmare" rose through the ranks of Ring of Honor, NJPW, and eventually helped lay the groundwork for a major startup promotion in AEW. Rhodes then returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and now has a huge title opportunity at this year's WrestleMania after winning the 2023 men's Royal Rumble.