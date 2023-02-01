Top AEW Star Dubs Jay Briscoe Their Favorite Singles Opponent

On the latest episode of "Talk Is Jericho," which was dedicated to the life and career of the late Jay Briscoe, Adam Page discussed working with the performer. He recalled joining Ring of Honor shortly after finishing high school. At the time, the Briscoe Brothers were regarded as the kings of the company and they terrified the rookie. However, it didn't take long for Page to learn that they were nice guys and he began working with them, leading to him and Jay Briscoe creating magic together.

During the interview, Page discussed his favorite singles match against Jay. It was their Anything Goes match at ROH's Death Before Dishonor XIV event, which they entered feeling cold due to the lack of build-up. By the time the match was over, the pair had stolen the show and Jay became Page's favorite opponent moving forward.

"After all this, I've thought about it a lot and I think Jay is probably my favorite singles opponent I've ever had," Page said. "I wouldn't say he's the best technical wrestler in the world, I wouldn't say any of those specific kinds of things. But I just loved wrestling him. It felt like home as far as wrestling goes."

While Jay and his brother have always been regarded as sweethearts behind the scenes, Page noted that they were intense performers in the ring. However, that's why Page enjoyed wrestling them. "There's only a handful of guys I've wrestled who I feel like will beat the absolute dogsh*t out of you in such a good way. It brings something else out of you and makes it, in the moment, feel like a fight... [The Briscoes] were that way — Jay, especially."