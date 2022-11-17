Facts About Ring Of Honor Only Hardcore Fans Know

Before being purchased by Tony Khan in 2022, Ring of Honor had about as strange a path as any promotion could over the course of its 20 years in business. It started as the first modern "super-indie," an all-star troupe of the best unsigned wrestlers in the United States brought together to sell videotapes as the primary revenue driver over live event tickets. Over the course of the next decade, ownership changed hands from a tape dealer to a ticket broker to a publicly traded corporation that owns numerous local broadcast television stations, the company expanding along the way. But that all fell apart in late 2021, when the company went on "hiatus" en route to the sale to Khan, stemming from losses that piled up during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that in mind, there's a lot that can be learned about the history of Ring of Honor, much of which is not particularly well-known to those who didn't live through it. Some of these things, including the ownership changes in the early years and the reasons for them, may even come as a bit of a shock. If you didn't have a great feel for what ROH was when you found out that Tony Khan had bought it from Sinclair Broadcast group, then this should help you get acquainted with its past.