Dave Bautista Denies Breaking The Leg Of Co-Star

We're just a month into 2023 and it already feels like WWE Hall of Famer Dave Bautista is set to make another impact on Hollywood after his impressive 2022. Bautista capped 2022 off by appearing in the hit Netflix film, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" alongside a star-studded cast, and then reprising his beloved Drax character in the "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special." This weekend, the new M. Night Shyamalan thriller "Knock at the Cabin" releases, with Bautista appearing as one of the antagonists. Ahead of that, he stopped by "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" and discussed on of his favorite co-stars, Daniel Craig. Bautista appeared with Craig in the 2015 James Bond installment "Spectre," and they reunited for "Glass Onion." Both men were injured during their time on the Bond set, which Bautista shed some light on during his visit with Fallon.

"I did not break his leg [as was reported]. His knee needed surgery, but it was not my fault! We were tussling around and his knee popped. And then, yeah, we were messing around some more and my nose was broken. This was the train fight scene, and it was really one of the hardest fight scenes that I ever had in my life." Bautista revealed his broken nose happened as soon as Craig returned to rehearse the fight scene. Thankfully, their experience filming together on "Glass Onion" presented much different circumstances.

"There was a point where we were filming Glass Onion and we were in Greece," Bautista said. "It was a beautiful day and we were sitting there in beautiful, comfortable clothes. I just looked at him and I go, 'Man, isn't it great that we're not on a film beating the s*** out of each other? And then we just laughed."