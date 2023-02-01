Dwayne Johnson Announced As Presenter For Major Awards Show

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might not be at this year's WrestleMania 39, but he will be at the center of another high-profile show this Sunday.

The Grammy Awards announced Wednesday that Johnson will be one of the primary presenters at the music industry awards ceremony. In a tweet, the Grammys wrote that Johnson "will take the stage at 2023 #GRAMMYs to present the most prestigious award in music!"

Johnson responded to the news, saying he'll be "breakin' out the tequila early" for the awards show. "An absolute honor to present the most prestigious award in music," Johnson tweeted. "What a stage. What a night. What a celebration of music and amazing performances!"

The awards show begins at 8 p.m. EST. The Grammys also announced that First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Viola Davis, Billy Crystal, Shania Twain, and James Corden will also be presenting awards. The event will be hosted by comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah from the Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as the Staples Center) in Los Angeles.

Many fans responded to Johnson by wishing him luck on Sunday, while others said they're hoping to hear "The Rock" sing in some capacity. It wouldn't be the first time fans heard the 10-time world champion break out in song. Johnson has been featured on a number of tracks throughout his entertainment career, including Wyclef Jean's "It Doesn't Matter" and Tech N9ne's "Face Off." Johnson also sang "You're Welcome" from the movie "Moana" and was featured on the "WWF The Music, Vol. 5" soundtrack on the song "Pie," which was written about him.