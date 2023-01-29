Triple H Comments On The Rock's Relationship With WWE
WWE fans across the world have been patiently anticipating the return of The Rock for a decade, with his last full-fledged performance inside a wrestling ring coming during his feud with John Cena that culminated at WrestleMania 29 in 2013. Despite heavy speculation and constant wavering back and forth from different reports, the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble show did not feature "The Great One," seemingly ending all hopes of The Rock wrestling at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.
To put a bow on those whispers and speculation, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke about The Rock during tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, detailing why the Hollywood movie star didn't appear and why an appearance at this year's WrestleMania is unlikely.
"The Game" first spoke about reports that the former WWE Champion apparently "can't get in shape" in time for the SoFi Stadium show, stating that's what the media told him, despite watching Black Adam and thinking he looked pretty jacked.
"He's incredibly busy," Triple H said. "I know for him, I know his family, and his background, and there's a part of him that if he could be here for this, if he could be here for this WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to do it if he could. I just don't think it's in the cards, but then again, I don't know. We always have conversations with him because he loves it so much, and we love for him to be a part of it."
Triple H says the door is always open for The Rock to return
Triple H reiterated in the presser that The Rock is the "biggest star in Hollywood," and called him the most recognizable person on the planet, which is reason enough to want him to be a part of the WWE at any time. Triple H said despite The Rock being incredibly busy, WWE is his home and he has an open invitation if he'd like to come back.
"He wouldn't want to do it unless he absolutely could do it," Triple H said. "There's no way he would show up and half-ass it. There's no way he would show up here and not come in and want to put every single thing he had into it to make the best it could possibly be. Unless he could do that, it won't happen. He knows the door is open and when he has the time and availability to do it, he can come in and electrify everybody."
Despite The Rock likely not being involved at WrestleMania 39, it does seem the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns could be in line for a busy night, as Cody Rhodes returned to win the men's Royal Rumble match, putting the two on a collision course for a match on the show.
Reigns did successfully defend his championship by defeating Kevin Owens to close the show, but "The Tribal Chief" also encountered some issues as the night ended, with Sami Zayn turning on The Bloodline, and Jey Uso walking out as the other members of the group viciously beat Zayn down.