Triple H Comments On The Rock's Relationship With WWE

WWE fans across the world have been patiently anticipating the return of The Rock for a decade, with his last full-fledged performance inside a wrestling ring coming during his feud with John Cena that culminated at WrestleMania 29 in 2013. Despite heavy speculation and constant wavering back and forth from different reports, the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble show did not feature "The Great One," seemingly ending all hopes of The Rock wrestling at WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns.

To put a bow on those whispers and speculation, WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H spoke about The Rock during tonight's WWE Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, detailing why the Hollywood movie star didn't appear and why an appearance at this year's WrestleMania is unlikely.

"The Game" first spoke about reports that the former WWE Champion apparently "can't get in shape" in time for the SoFi Stadium show, stating that's what the media told him, despite watching Black Adam and thinking he looked pretty jacked.

"He's incredibly busy," Triple H said. "I know for him, I know his family, and his background, and there's a part of him that if he could be here for this, if he could be here for this WrestleMania in Hollywood, he would turn over every stone and walk through fire to do it if he could. I just don't think it's in the cards, but then again, I don't know. We always have conversations with him because he loves it so much, and we love for him to be a part of it."