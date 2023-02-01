Top Indie Name Wants To Wrestle Cody Rhodes In The Near Future

With Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble win being fresh on everyone's minds, it's no surprise that many of his colleagues would now have him in their sights. One of those names happens to be a close friend in Matt Cardona. During the build up to the Royal Rumble, Cardona didn't shy away from teasing himself as a potential entrant in the match, but when social media asked him what active member of the WWE roster he would like to step in the ring with, Cardona didn't hesitate.

"Easy...Cody Rhodes," Cardona tweeted, making sure to tag the man himself. Rhodes and Cardona crossed paths briefly in AEW, as Cardona came to the aid of Rhodes during his feud with Dark Order, but the two share many career similarities. While Cardona was released from WWE in 2020, Rhodes asked for his release in 2016, and since both of their exits, the two friends have made a concerted effort to reinvent themselves.

Rhodes and Cardona managed to shed their WWE personas by venturing to new promotions, with Rhodes going to NJPW and ROH while Cardona similarly journeyed to Impact and GCW. Additionally, both come out to entrance music by the band Downstait, and each have marketed themselves as a brand rather than just a persona, with specific logos and merchandise. Cardona said in a 2022 interview with Wrestling Inc. that he would not be against going back to WWE if the circumstances were right, and with his wife Chelsea Green making her return at the Royal Rumble, the speculation will continue regarding the former Zack Ryder's return.