Austin Theory Talks History With Brock Lesnar, Future Of WWE Feud With Bobby Lashley, 'Prison' Dominik Mysterio, & More! - Exclusive

Nick Hausman: Austin, how does it feel to represent the United States of America?

Austin Theory: Feels really good.

Yeah?

Yeah. I mean, look at me. I represent the United States of America. It feels great.

What is it about America you really feel you personify?

Man, just the American muscle.

The American muscle?

Yeah. The American muscle.

I like that.

The true definition.

Are you trying to get a new moniker going? Is that something you're trying to work out here?

Probably not.

I got to ask you about the big thing that happened this past Monday night. You had another run in with "The Beast," Brock Lesnar.

Did I?

Yeah, I think so. Do you not remember that?

So I remember I had Bobby Lashley where I wanted him.

Sure.

I had him right there. And then he picked me up and I remember hitting the table really hard, and then I won. So I think... I don't know, did I hit a DDT when he picked me up to the table or...

We all saw Brock Lesnar kind of drop you onto Bobby Lashley. I don't know.

Is that what happened?

That's what we all saw, Austin.

I'm still the champ.

I had read that Brock sat you down and gave you some notes and went back and watched this match with you from the Elimination Chamber.

Oh wow.

I'm a little surprised to hear he rolled you like that, Austin.

Maybe we're working together.

Oh, is that a possibility here?

Maybe that's what's going on.

Brock Lesnar doesn't seem to like anybody.

He doesn't.

He's like a walking dinosaur, right?

Yeah.

That'll just eat you.

You know what? Maybe I'm a little out of hand. I don't think he likes me.

No?

I don't think so ... I could try to draw that from what happened this past Monday. But honestly, I think I've actually perfected the F-5. I think I'm the one person that has figured it out.

Is it because you took it from 15 feet up in the Elimination Chamber?

And now I keep my United States Championship because of it.