Sami Zayn Will Reportedly Main Event WWE Elimination Chamber

While Cody Rhodes' victory in the men's Royal Rumble match seemed to secure his spot in the main event of WrestleMania against Roman Reigns, the big talking point coming out of the event was Reigns and Sami Zayn. The long-running storyline between Zayn and the Bloodline gained even more momentum after Zayn turned on Reigns following the latter's match with Kevin Owens, and some dared to dream about a scenario where Zayn would be involved in a WrestleMania match for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Alas, that appears to not be in the cards. On this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that while Zayn will indeed be facing Reigns, it will be at Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Zayn's hometown, in February, as opposed to the "Showcase of the Immortals." "Sami Zayn's the set up guy. Obviously, Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is the main event for Montreal, and that's been the plan all along. They did not count on Sami Zayn getting so hot. They did not make a change because they decided not to change plans, and because they don't see Sami Zayn as the guy to main event WrestleMania. That was the decision that was made. They do see Cody as that. Cody was always the backup if Dwayne didn't come, although obviously they did talk about Austin," according to WOR.

It should be noted that WWE did officially confirm Rhodes vs. Reigns for WrestleMania last night on "WWE Raw," going as far as to release a poster featuring the two. It's unclear where this leaves Zayn for WrestleMania, though speculation has suggested a tag team match involving himself and Kevin Owens taking on Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

