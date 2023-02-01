Eric Bischoff Pitches Idea For The Rock At WWE WrestleMania 39

Up until the 2023 Royal Rumble, several mysteries remained concerning how the WrestleMania card would begin shaping up. One of the biggest rumors going into the show was that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might return to WWE to confront his real-life relatives in The Bloodline, setting the stage for a clash between Johnson and WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Obviously, that didn't happen and, as of right now, Rock seems unlikely to participate in the build-up to WrestleMania. On the latest "Strictly Business," veteran WCW promoter Eric Bischoff offered an idea on how "The Great One" can still be involved in the mental aspects of the main event.

"He's a big time movie star — highest paid actor on the planet. It's not like he can just drop whatever he's doing in the middle of a movie," Bischoff said. "All of the other complications, including insurance, that comes along with something like that, but let's just say — now, I'm fantasy booking here, but let's just say Rock can't participate and it's Cody and it's Roman."

Bischoff believes that Reigns' greatest power is the psychological games he can play with The Bloodline backing him up. But now that cracks have started forming in the faction, he believes it could take something as simple as an acknowledgment between Cody Rhodes and Rock to send Reigns spiraling. "[He] never has to lift a finger, never has to get out of his chair, and now we're reversing one of Roman's greatest attributes: his ability to get inside your head. All it will take is a look from Rock and a wink to Cody and a smile on Cody's face — at that point, 50% of Roman's power has been decimated by the mere presence of The Rock."

If you use any quotes from this article, pleases credit "Strictly Business" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.