Jay Briscoe Once Caused Ruckus With TSA Over Hollowed-Out Grenade

As time moves forward since the untimely death of Jay Briscoe, there has been a wealth of remembrances from friends, family, and co-workers recalling some of the good times they had with Jay over the years. And in the case of Adam Cole, one of those good times involved being a security risk at the airpor.

On the latest episode of Talk is Jericho, which paid tribute to Briscoe, Cole shared the story of the time he and Jay Briscoe were at the airport, awaiting a flight that would take them to Louisiana; there, the two would square off in a Ladder Match to unify the Ring of Honor World Championship. It was right then that Briscoe showed Cole something he had planned to wear while making his entrance for their match: a hollowed-out grenade.

But despite getting past one TSA officer, Briscoe didn't get much further. "He's going through security," Cole said. "And the TSA security agent is scanning it through the X-ray, and she stops, she looks, and her eyes get huge. She goes 'Oh, that's real!' and sprints away from the entire area. Within 30 seconds, there are 10 cops. And Jay's like 'Oh my God, I swear I asked!' My favorite line of the whole thing was [Jay going] 'Listen, man; you guys can have it. I don't need it.' And the one cop goes 'Oh, buddy — we're way past that.'

Briscoe would be let through to his flight, sans grenade, ultimately eliminating it from his pre-match garb. Cole would win the match against Briscoe and unify the ROH World Title. There's no telling if history would have been different if Jay Briscoe had a hand grenade in his corner that night.

