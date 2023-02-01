MLW Announces New Title Sponsor And Official Sportsbook Partner

Major League Wrestling announced a new partnership on Wednesday, naming BetOnline.ag as its official sponsor and sportsbook partner going forward.

MLW made the announcement in a press release, branding itself as "one of the fastest growing wrestling organizations in the world."

"This announcement comes on the heels of MLW's landmark U.S. TV distribution deal with leading cable network REELZ, which will debut the new weekly flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, and reveal of the first-ever MLW action figures produced by BossFightShop featuring Alex Hammerstone, Killer Kross, Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger in the past month," the company added.

MLW CEO Court Bauer said MLW "aims to lead in a time when pro wrestling has never been hotter, and we're looking forward to all the ways this partnership will grow."

BetOnline brand manager Dave Mason went on to call MLW "a burgeoning behemoth in the pro wrestling space." MLW has steadily grown in recent years since the promotion was revived in 2017, first shuttering its operation in 2004 after less than two years on the scene.

Earlier this month, MLW announced it landed a streaming deal with REELZ, a digital-only cable network, after struggling to find a home for its new weekly "MLW Underground Wrestling" program. Last year, MLW had filed an antitrust lawsuit against WWE as a result of its difficulty finding a television home, accusing the top American pro wrestling company of poaching talent and interfering with negotiations it had with VICE TV and Tubi, which is owned by Fox Corporation, the home for WWE's weekly "SmackDown" series.