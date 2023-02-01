Samoe Joe Tells The Tale Of Colt Cabana Taking Jay Briscoe To Wrestlers Court

The late, great Jay Briscoe was many things; husband, father, wrestler, and a big fan of the film "Toy Story." And according to long-time co-worker Samoa Joe, Briscoe was as caring an individual as they come, to the point that he would go to extraordinary lengths in order to right a wrong.

In an episode of "Talk is Jericho" paying tribute to Briscoe, Joe recounted one such moment when Ring of Honor was touring in the United Kingdom. After having a scuffle with his brother Mark during a party the wrestlers held at the hotel, one that led to the police being called, Briscoe was sent to cool down in Colt Cabana's room as the party continued.

"A couple more hours go by and all of a sudden I hear this scream down the hall," Joe said. "'Son of a b***h! AH!' I'm like, 'Oh my, it's kicking off again.' So I run down the hallway, and Cabana's livid, and he should be, because at some point in the night, Jay woke up and essentially filled up his bag with urine in the closet, mistaking it for the walk into the bathroom."