Samoe Joe Tells The Tale Of Colt Cabana Taking Jay Briscoe To Wrestlers Court
The late, great Jay Briscoe was many things; husband, father, wrestler, and a big fan of the film "Toy Story." And according to long-time co-worker Samoa Joe, Briscoe was as caring an individual as they come, to the point that he would go to extraordinary lengths in order to right a wrong.
In an episode of "Talk is Jericho" paying tribute to Briscoe, Joe recounted one such moment when Ring of Honor was touring in the United Kingdom. After having a scuffle with his brother Mark during a party the wrestlers held at the hotel, one that led to the police being called, Briscoe was sent to cool down in Colt Cabana's room as the party continued.
"A couple more hours go by and all of a sudden I hear this scream down the hall," Joe said. "'Son of a b***h! AH!' I'm like, 'Oh my, it's kicking off again.' So I run down the hallway, and Cabana's livid, and he should be, because at some point in the night, Jay woke up and essentially filled up his bag with urine in the closet, mistaking it for the walk into the bathroom."
Jay Briscoe Goes To Wrestlers Court
According to Joe, many of Cabana's belongings were in the bag, as Cabana planned on sticking around in the U.K. to work for several more weeks after ROH's run of shows ended. So naturally, Cabana wasn't thrilled about what occurred.
"He was probably the angriest I've ever seen of him in life, and ready to fight, which was very unusual," Joe said. "So I said, 'Listen, let's calm down. We've already had enough craziness for one night. We'll figure out something. Take him to court tomorrow, and we'll all get over it in the morning.'"
The next morning, Briscoe, who was remorseful even that evening according to Joe, was brought to "wrestlers court."
"So we're trying to think up something that will somehow equate to a sentence, cause normally it is something like, 'Get us all beer,'" Joe said. "So I say, 'Alright man, what socks you wrestling in tonight?' Jay gives them to me, and I threw them in a shower and said, 'Alright. Anyone want to take a leak on these? Feel free.' I said, 'Jay, you should wrestle in them tonight.'"
Samoa Joe's Verdict
Joe admitted that the "punishment" was not something forced on Briscoe, and was merely suggested as a gag. Nevertheless, Briscoe went through with it.
"To his credit, he slaps them on!" Joe said. "Then he has a concern, 'Man, I really don't want to mess up my boots.' And obviously, that's your livelihood. Of course, we're geniuses, so we get a couple of Wonder Bread bags, or whatever the equivalent is in England, strap them over the socks. And he went out there and put on a match, and did the hot tag."
Joe recalled himself, and other wrestlers, laughing as Briscoe worked the match, his boots squeaking due to the sandwich bags in his boots. Ultimately the "punishment" proved to squash any beef between Cabana and Briscoe, especially once Cabana saw Briscoe after the match.
"He came back, we immediately stripped them off, got alcohol poured over his legs, and he's throwing up as he's taking the stuff off," Joe said. "Now we've made a bigger mess than we ever intended to. And I remember, I turned to Cabana and said, 'Satisfied?' He said, 'My God. That's quite possibly the most messed up thing I've ever seen.' He was satisfied."
