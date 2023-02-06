Samoa Joe On What Is Great About AEW And ROH

Samoa Joe has been dominating both AEW and ROH programming with every opportunity he gets. While he might have achieved a lot already in his career, Joe isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and he told WrestleZone that one of the great things about both shows is the fact there is "an influx of young new hot talent" that is available to work with.

"Guys that are coming up the pike that are ready to make a huge splash on the world stage," he explained. "That's kind of the biggest attraction, is dealing with guys who are hungry, ready to go, and looking to make their own mark in the world."

Working with younger talent is exactly what he has been doing as well, with Wardlow and Darby Allin being the two men that Joe has worked with the most. He believes that "It's that kind of enthusiasm that makes what I do all the more fun," and that was on display on "AEW Dynamite." He competed against Allin in a No Holds Barred match, where Joe reclaimed the TNT Championship in an encounter that saw both men take some insane bumps.

Joe has been pushed heavily by Tony Khan and the "King Of Television" is now a double champion, holding both the TNT and ROH World Television. However, he is on a collision course with his former tag team partner Wardlow, who returned to action this week to attack Joe — another example of Joe working with the up and coming stars in the industry.

