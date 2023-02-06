Mia Yim On How WWE Men Feel About Intergender Spots

The merits of intergender wrestling have been up for debate for years. While it has certainly been more prevalent in other promotions, WWE has long put the kibosh on it with very few exceptions. However, one Superstar who'd certainly like to see more of it weaved into modern-day WWE is The O.C.'s Mia Yim — also known as Michin.

Yim chatted with Wrestling Inc. Senior Editor Nick Hausman during Royal Rumble weekend and her love for intergender wrestling came up in the conversation. "I love it," Yim exclaimed. "Intergender wrestling has been a part of me for as long as I've ... since I've started. I've been doing it for years. And even just the little stuff, it might not be what I used to do in the independents or in Impact," she continued, "but just the little stuff, it just means so much to me that I get to go with the boys and hang with them."

Yim has a bit of a history of grappling against men throughout her career. Her last match prior to her initial signing with WWE was against her husband, AEW's Keith Lee. She's also stepped into the ring with Matt Riddle as well as engaged in a months-long feud in CZW with Greg Excellent. And Yim isn't the only one on the women's roster who has mixed it up with the men inside the squared circle before their time in WWE. Candice LeRae built a reputation on intergender wrestling as did Asuka. As of late, WWE seems to be softening its stance on men and women getting physical with Rhea Ripley not only bodyslamming Luke Gallows during The Judgment Day-The O.C. rivalry but even getting a singles match of her own with Akira Tozawa.

Yim also remarked on the men's take on the prospect of more intergender wrestling being allowed across the WWE moving forward. "They're just excited, if not more than us."