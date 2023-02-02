Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Lanny Poffo
With the death of Lanny Poffo, known throughout the wrestling industry as "The Genius," contemporaries, modern performers, and fans are sharing their reactions on social media.
"With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius," wrote "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. "RIP Lanny."
Impact wrestler Frankie Kazarian shared his condolences on Twitter, as well as a video detailing his relationship with Poffo and what the performer meant to him both as a child and today.
RIP Lanny Poffo. Godspeed my friend. pic.twitter.com/2w0enx0srC
— Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) February 2, 2023
Ring of Honor commentator Ian Riccaboni shared a photo along with some kind words about his time spent working with Poffo, and his energy backstage at ROH.
"Sad to hear of Lanny Poffo's passing. Lanny was a joy to have in the ROH locker room and at the broadcast table in 2019," Riccaboni said. "He was amazed by the athleticism [and] charisma of today's athletes [and] complimentary of today's product." Riccaboni continued by emphasizing Poffo's talent and love for his family.
"Amazingly, Lanny loved his family ... in particular his brother but also his father, so much, that he would often lose sight of his own innovation, presentation, and constant reinvention in pro wrestling. Incredibly humble and a great storyteller. He will be missed."
Poffo's Friends and Contemporaries Share Their Condolences
As the day has gone on, condolences have continued to pour in from Poffo's contemporaries and others in today's wrestling industry. Sean "X-Pac" Waltman shared a picture of himself and Poffo, saying "Rest in peace, my friend."
Rest in Peace my friend.🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/HnAbzt4utI
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) February 2, 2023
"Lanny Poffo. The genius," Virgil shared via Twitter. "Man. I am so sorry brother. Love you and Randy more than you ever will know. RIP."
"I've known Lanny/Randy/Angelo from my 1st year in the business," wrestler Dutch Mantell wrote. "Great guys, great family. RIP Genius."
"Awww man. What a great guy!" Brian "Blue Meanie" Heffron said. "I had the pleasure of doing a movie with Lanny called 'Curse Of The Wolf' and he was such a pleasure to be around. Rest In Peace Lanny Poffo!!"
"I'm very sorry to hear the passing of Lanny Poffo!" Bobby Fulton said on Twitter. "Great guy and friend! Prayers for his family, friends and fans!"
"I always enjoyed his work in ring [and] that he had [a] poem for us all," Tommy Dreamer wrote on Twitter.
"Enjoyed meeting Lanny Poffo and appreciated having him join us back in January 2020!" wrote AEW Senior Vice President Chris Harrington, sharing a video of Poffo reciting an AEW-themed poem.
"Awww no Lanny!" AEW performer Saraya said. "RIP my friend."
"LANNY POFFO MY BROTHER," The Iron Sheik shared. "I LOVE YOU FOREVER. GIVE NIKOLAI RANDY AND ELIZABETH HUG FOR ME."