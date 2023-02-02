Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Lanny Poffo

With the death of Lanny Poffo, known throughout the wrestling industry as "The Genius," contemporaries, modern performers, and fans are sharing their reactions on social media.

"With a very, very heavy heart, I've been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius," wrote "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan. "RIP Lanny."

Impact wrestler Frankie Kazarian shared his condolences on Twitter, as well as a video detailing his relationship with Poffo and what the performer meant to him both as a child and today.

RIP Lanny Poffo. Godspeed my friend.

Ring of Honor commentator Ian Riccaboni shared a photo along with some kind words about his time spent working with Poffo, and his energy backstage at ROH.

"Sad to hear of Lanny Poffo's passing. Lanny was a joy to have in the ROH locker room and at the broadcast table in 2019," Riccaboni said. "He was amazed by the athleticism [and] charisma of today's athletes [and] complimentary of today's product." Riccaboni continued by emphasizing Poffo's talent and love for his family.

"Amazingly, Lanny loved his family ... in particular his brother but also his father, so much, that he would often lose sight of his own innovation, presentation, and constant reinvention in pro wrestling. Incredibly humble and a great storyteller. He will be missed."