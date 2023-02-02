WWE Reports Record Revenue Numbers For 2022

Despite a turbulent 2022, which saw Vince McMahon step down from his roles as Chairman and CEO amid mounting scandals, leading to the ascension of co-CEOs Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, as well as Paul "Triple H" Levesque's elevation to Chief Content Officer, the company has done very well financially. WWE has released the full year results for all four fiscal quarters of 2022, and reported an 18% increase in overall revenue, bringing in $1.3 billion, the highest in the history of the company. This includes an 11% increase to Operating Income, which accounted for $283.3 million.

"We generated record financial results and our business continued to perform well due to the strength of our content and brand," WWE CEO Nick Khan said in the report. Khan took over the CEO position in full in January 2023, after the resignation of Stephanie McMahon. Khan says that the company is focused on multiple licensing deals in 2023, such as the domestic media rights for both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," as well as unnamed international licensing opportunities.

WWE President and CFO Frank Riddick was high on WWE's recent international events, as well as escalating licensing fees and felt that, with likely revenue growth and seemingly-flat operating expenses, 2023 would be even more profitable for the company and its shareholders. 2023 started off in a swarm of controversy, as ousted Chairman Vince McMahon returned to the company with former executives Michelle Wilson and George Barrios, retaking control of the board of directors and hinting at the possibility of a WWE sale.