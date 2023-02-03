The Latest On Vince McMahon's WWE Return And Potential Sale

There appears to be further indication that Vince McMahon is clearing the way for the sale of WWE.

Since the Chairman returned last month, the company has been going through a lot of corporate cuts across different departments, and according to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that these cuts are an effort to lowers costs and ready WWE for sale. Meltzer notes that one of the most significant cuts was Senior Vice President Matthew Drew, who came out of DAZN — which means he was hired by Nick Khan, as the current WWE CEO brought in a lot of people from DAZN in 2021.

McMahon's stated intent when coming back to WWE was that, in light of a new TV rights deal looming, he had returned to help facilitate a sale of the company. His comeback has certainly reverberated throughout WWE from the corporate side of the coin. Since McMahon made his way back on the board of directors, he has been reappointed as executive chairman, while his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has resigned from the company and her role as co-CEO which was taken over entirely by Khan. Many have been speculating that McMahon may force his way back into the creative aspect of WWE, but there is no indication of that as of this moment. McMahon originally stepped down from all roles following allegations of hush money payments meant to silence potential accusations of sexual misconduct from female employees. On the latest quarterly earnings call, Khan assured attendees that McMahon's role is "all about shareholder value," and he has now stated numerous times that McMahon will once again step away from WWE if that's what it takes to maximize the company's sale value.