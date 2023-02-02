Nick Khan Addresses Whether Vince McMahon Would Step Away From WWE To Increase Sale Value

Vince McMahon returned to WWE in January, seizing control of the company's board of directors in the interest of facilitating a potential sale of WWE. Still, it is more than fair to wonder if any potential buyers will even want the once-disgraced executive, who was ousted from his own company in the middle of last year over his hush money payments to former female employees.

According to Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston, this very question was asked by Brandon Ross, a general partner at Lightshed Ventures, during WWE's investor call on Thursday. WWE CEO Nick Khan assured Ross and others on the call that McMahon is fully committed to shareholders, saying Vince's role in any potential sale is "all about shareholder value. It's not about what role he'll have."

McMahon's return to the WWE Board of Directors was not without controversy, as along with McMahon rejoining the board came former WWE executives George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. McMahon's return was also followed by the resignation of his daughter, Stephanie, who was Co-CEO along with Khan at the time of Vince McMahon's return. McMahon specifically cited the facilitation of a sale as a key reason for his return, though there is no official word on who the potential buyer could be. Names like UFC parent company Endeavor, or even the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have been tossed around as rumor and innuendo swirl, but the recent assurance from Khan means that McMahon's presence may not have been as egocentric as once thought.