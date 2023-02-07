This Was The Hardest Thing Cody Rhodes Did In Front Of His Wife

Cody Rhodes is on his way to the main event of WrestleMania 39, but there was a time where his WWE career was at its lowest. In 2014, Rhodes experienced a major gimmick change by painting his face and wearing a bodysuit under the name Stardust to match that of his brother, Goldust. While they were able to capture the WWE Tag Team Championship together, Rhodes hit a rough patch as a singles competitor when their tag team broke up. During a recent episode of "WWE After the Bell," Rhodes detailed how hard it was to portray that character in front of his wife, Brandi Rhodes.

"You never wanna lower yourself in front of your beloved, in front of your wife," Rhodes said. "That was one of the hardest things for me was being Stardust in front of Brandi. That was rough. When Brandi married Cody Rhodes, he was the Intercontinental Champion. He was wrestling Randy Orton every night, and we were absolutely tearing the joint down. Next thing you know, I'm running around in this space outfit and trying to make the best of it. I was very dead inside."

After two years of the Stardust gimmick, Rhodes requested and was granted his release from WWE in May 2016. He shared that many advised him not to leave the place he had called home for so many years, but he didn't listen. As the story would unfold, Rhodes went on to become one of the founders of AEW. He competed there and held a backstage role for three years until he returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in pursuit of a world championship.