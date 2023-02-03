LA Knight Says 'Hell Yeah' To Big Possible WWE WrestleMania Match

L.A. Knight discussed the possibility of taking part in a huge WrestleMania match. Dating back to his days as Eli Drake under the Impact Wrestling banner, fans have compared Knight's mannerisms and in-ring style to that of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. It's led many to wonder if the two will ever have a program on TV with one another if Austin decides to wrestle again. Appearing on "WrestleRant Radio," Knight weighed in on a potential clash with the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Hell yeah," Knight said. "You're talking about making a big noise, on a big stage, and with another big name. You can't do anything better than that, but then again, I don't know because there's lots of times where I'm like, 'Alright, there's nothing that can be bigger or better than this. This is what I wanna do,' and then something like this happens."

Knight said he hadn't even considered the possibility of winning the Million Dollar Championship while he was on the "NXT" brand. So, while he'd be all in on a WrestleMania showdown with "Stone Cold," he said that, "There could be things under my nose that I haven't even considered that could come up for WrestleMania."

With that said, Knight admitted he can't envision anything bigger happening for him at WrestleMania 39 than a clash with Austin. Knight made it clear that his goal would be to make the most of such a feud if it were to materialize.

"Stone Cold" returned to in-ring action for the first time since 2003 when he took on Kevin Owens in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 38 last year. Austin emerged victorious.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WrestleRant Radio," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.