Dave Bautista Believes Recent Move Is Best Thing For WWE

Dave Bautista hasn't seen the inside of a wrestling ring since 2019, but there's one thing he still believes to be true: Triple H is best for business. During a recent interview with ComicBook, the acclaimed wrestler-turned-actor opened up about his relationship with "The Game," a longtime onscreen rival and real-life friend who defeated Bautista in his final WWE match at WrestleMania 35. In more recent times, Triple H, aka Paul Levesque, was named WWE's Chief Content Officer in the wake of Vince McMahon's "retirement" from the company last summer. While McMahon has since returned to his duties as WWE Chairman, Levesque has remained in charge of WWE's onscreen storylines.

"I think this is the best thing for the company. It really is," Bautista said. "It's a personal thing with me because I know Triple H. I know how well he knows this business. I know how much he loves this business. As far as this business goes, he's the smartest guy I've ever met in my life. He made me who I was. He was responsible for my career. I've never been ashamed to say that."

The two wrestlers crossed paths frequently over the years, teaming up as part of the legendary Evolution faction alongside Ric Flair and Randy Orton, and later becoming heated opponents. Off-screen, however, Bautista says he and Levesque remained close friends. "I think that he is so dedicated to this product and just wants the best for it. I think he's absolutely the right person," Bautista summed up. "I've never met anyone else who thinks the way he does, as far as wrestling goes."