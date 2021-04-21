Dave Batista appeared at Zack Snyder’s Justice Con in the run up for the release of Snyder’s upcoming film Army of the Dead, starring Batista in a lead role.

During the appearance Batista touched upon his run in WWE and whether or not he’d be interested in coming out of retirement. As transcribed by Shelby News, the former WWE Champion made it clear he was done, though he’s prepared for people to still be skeptical.

“It’s hard to convince people that I’m actually retired,” Batista said. “You have no idea how tough that discussion is. When professional wrestlers retire, they don’t really retire. They kind of retire. But, you know, when the paycheck’s big enough or the event’s big enough, they come out of retirement.

“It’s just not that way with me. I exited the business in such a storybook way, I’d never go back. I would never take away from that. I am just done, man. I really got to finish on my own terms and nothing is going to take away from that.”

Batista last wrestled at WrestleMania 35, coming up short against Triple H. The next day he announced his retirement from pro wrestling.

Batista was originally set to be inducted into the 2020 class of the WWE Hall of Fame before it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He declined to be inducted a year later in 2021, opting to wait until fans could be in attendance.

Army of the Dead is scheduled to be released on Netflix on May 21.