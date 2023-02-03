Cody Rhodes Recalls Emotional Night His WWE Exit Began

Cody Rhodes reflected on the final straw that led to him ending his first WWE run. Rhodes has made it clear over the years that he wasn't a fan of his Stardust character, which he portrayed leading up to his release from the company in May 2016.

Rhodes' stock quickly soared after he joined Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks as part of The Elite. Rhodes had been performing for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and the independent circuit before becoming an in-ring talent and executive vice president for AEW. Rhodes is now back in WWE and will challenge for the top men's prize in the company at WrestleMania 39.

Before reaching his current success, however, Rhodes was in a tough spot. During an appearance on "After The Bell with Corey Graves," Rhodes looked back on the moment he told his wife, Brandi, that he had to make a change.

"The crew bus was right in front of us, and it had The Rock and it had the John Cena photo on it from the second Mania," Rhodes recalled. "So, we've already seen this bus for over a year now, but the story was encompassing really two years. This story from the John versus Rock, the saga and it was wonderful, but when you're on the card, not close to that, and at my level, I had been chipping away a little bit."

Rhodes admitted he was tired of seeing the same faces being promoted by WWE. He got so upset that he even hurled a glass Yoo-hoo bottle at the picture of The Rock on that bus.

