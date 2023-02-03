William Regal Contacted WWE NXT Star During Waning Days Of ROH

"It was just like crazy, perfect timing," Perez said during an interview with the "Cheap Heat" podcast. "At the time it was still early December, my contract ended in late December so [Regal] was like, 'We want to bring you in in early December.' I didn't think I was going to be able to do it because my contract still lasted till the end of December but I talked to Maria [Kanellis] about it and she was so happy."

Perez explained that Maria Kanellis-Bennett's goal from the beginning when she helped revive ROH's women's division was to create more opportunities for female performers. Perez said Kanellis-Bennett was like most of the ROH staff and locker room in sharing her excitement about the chance to try out for WWE and actually let her do it while she was still under an ROH contract.

"It was so nice to see how supportive all of [the talent in ROH] were, cause when I did tell them, it made them so happy."

