Roxanne Perez On How ROH Run Prepared Her For WWE

Roxanne Perez is the current "WWE NXT" Women's Champion — a title she won after spending less than a year in WWE. Prior to her WWE signing in early 2022, Perez worked in ROH under the name Rok-C, becoming the first-ever ROH Women's World Champion. As much as the 21-year-old Perez has accomplished in the industry though, she was not able to spend much time in ROH due to the promotion going on hiatus in late 2021. Despite her tenure with ROH being brief, she addressed how the company helped prepare her for "NXT."

"It is a bit of an adjustment," Perez said appearing on "Busted Open Radio." "I've kind of come into my own. Like, I was prepared from my experience prior too. So, I think like, you know, being with like, past companies has really, really, really, helped me and like, prepared me for WWE. Because, I honestly feel like if I didn't have all the experience that I did with like, bigger stages before coming to WWE, I don't know if I, if I would've had the same confidence, if I would've like, been, you know, prepared ... With Ring of Honor, I did do a lot of interviews and conferences and stuff like that. So, definitely prepared me so much for here."

Since making her way to "NXT," Perez has become one of only four women in the brand's history to have held both the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship — alongside Cora Jade — and the "NXT" Women's Championship. Perez will be defending her "NXT" Women's Championship for the first time this Saturday, against Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin in a triple threat match at Vengeance Day.

